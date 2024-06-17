Tolerance.ca
Election 2024: migrants aren’t to blame for Britain’s housing crisis

By Regina Serpa, Lecturer in Housing Studies, University of Stirling
Migration has become “the most toxic issue” in British politics, driving intensely emotional debates that are often based on prejudice and misunderstanding. Similarly emotional is housing – a finite resource in high demand at a time of crisis. Throughout Europe, housing shortages have become political battlegrounds,…The Conversation


