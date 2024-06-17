Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another election, another round of Nigel Farage hype, with no lessons learned

By Aurelien Mondon, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Bath
Nigel Farage, a man who has never been elected to the House of Commons despite years of trying, has again been allowed to set the agenda in the UK.

Ten years after Ukip won the European parliament elections, throwing the Conservative party into turmoil and leading David Cameron to promise a referendum on the UK’s membership of the European Union, Farage is at it again. Or more precisely, he is being allowed to go at it again.

Read more: BBC…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mealtimes can be tough when your child is autistic or has ADHD. Here are 5 tips to try
~ Some of Earth’s most ancient lifeforms can live on hydrogen – and we can learn from their chemical powers
~ Big batteries are solving a longstanding problem with solar power in California. Can they do the same for Australia?
~ What you should know before you start chasing bargains at the EOFY sales
~ South Australia’s plan to ban political donations raises big risks as well as benefits
~ The death of a child with a disability at an Ontario school urgently calls for government action
~ A byelection to watch: What the Toronto-St. Paul’s vote means for Justin Trudeau
~ Cancer is affecting more young people than ever before: How health care can learn to meet their needs
~ International Criminal Court Members Speak Out
~ The free trade myth: how the US manipulates global markets for economic supremacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS