Human Rights Observatory

NZ needs a 300% increase in qualified midwives – and those working need more support and recognition

By James Greenslade-Yeats, Research Fellow in Management, Auckland University of Technology
Gill Kirton, Professor of Employment Relations, , Queen Mary University of London
Janine Clemons, Senior Lecturer, Midwifery , Auckland University of Technology
Katherine Ravenswood, Professor of Industrial Relations, Auckland University of Technology
Tago Mharapara, Senior Lecturer, Department of Management, Auckland University of Technology
With a 40% staffing shortfall, midwifery needs better funding. But as new research shows, midwives also need recognition and support for the important work they do in the New Zealand health sector.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
