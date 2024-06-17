Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lily Brett’s trip to Poland with her Holocaust survivor father inspired her novel, Too Many Men. 25 years later, it’s a film: Treasure

By Tess Scholfield-Peters, Casual Academic, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Too Many Men won acclaim for its depiction of a father and daughter and their different emotional responses to the crimes of the past. Tess Scholfield-Peters considers the book’s impact today.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
