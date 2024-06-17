Oral nicotine pouches deliver lower levels of toxic substances than smoking – but that doesn’t mean they’re safe
By Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, Assistant Professor of Health Promotion and Policy, UMass Amherst, UMass Amherst
Nargiz Travis, Project Director, Cancer Prevention and Control Program, Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Georgetown University
While manufacturers say they are marketing oral nicotine pouches as a safer alternative for people who already smoke, nonsmokers and young people are being drawn to them, a large-scale study found.
- Monday, June 17, 2024