Human Rights Observatory

Modern surgery began with saws and iron hands – how amputation transformed the body in the Renaissance

By Heidi Hausse, Assistant Professor of History, Auburn University
The human body today has many replaceable parts, ranging from artificial hearts to myoelectric feet. What makes this possible is not just complicated technology and delicate surgical procedures. It’s also an idea — that humans can and should alter patients’ bodies in supremely difficult and invasive ways.

Where did that idea come from?

Scholars often depict…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
