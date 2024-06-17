Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Space arms race may be underway – it comes with enormous risks

By Samuel Oyewole, Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Political Science, University of Pretoria
Olumba E. Ezenwa, Doctoral Research Fellow, Conflict, Violence, & Terrorism Research Centre, Royal Holloway University of London
As conflict rages on Earth, an arms race may be underway in outer space. On May 30, a US diplomat warned that Russia had launched a “weapon into orbit”, something Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergey Ryabkov, branded as “fake news”. It follows on from accusationsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sunday school – Monday through Friday: Oklahoma joins states with ‘release time’ laws letting K-12 kids leave school for religious lessons
~ 1789 or 1866 is not 2024: Why historians have a difficult task in guiding Supreme Court justices as they decide today’s legal issues
~ Modern-day outlaws, ‘sovereign citizens’ threaten the rule of law
~ What parents in Michigan – and everywhere – should know about secure gun storage after the Crumbley convictions
~ Oral nicotine pouches deliver lower levels of toxic substances than smoking – but that doesn’t mean they’re safe
~ Abortion bans are changing what it means to be young in America
~ The Hubble telescope has shifted into one-gyro mode after months of technical issues − an aerospace engineering expert explains
~ Modern surgery began with saws and iron hands – how amputation transformed the body in the Renaissance
~ Is Earth really getting too hot for people to survive? A scientist explains extreme heat and the role of climate change
~ Elder fraud has reached epidemic proportions – a geriatrician explains what older Americans need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter