Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ambitious Tory hopefuls could learn from Lady Macbeth’s fate ahead of leadership battle

By Stefan Stern, Visiting Professor of Management Practice, Bayes Business School, City, University of London
Grant Shapps is running. The Tory MP has held what seems like every ministerial post possible and is famous in Westminster for his command of spreadsheets and data – in other words, for tracking the views and intentions of his fellow Tory MPs. He is ready for the battle ahead.

Priti Patel is running. The former home secretary is on good terms with Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform party. “She could plausibly present herself as the candidate who could best unify a divided right,”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sunday school – Monday through Friday: Oklahoma joins states with ‘release time’ laws letting K-12 kids leave school for religious lessons
~ 1789 or 1866 is not 2024: Why historians have a difficult task in guiding Supreme Court justices as they decide today’s legal issues
~ Modern-day outlaws, ‘sovereign citizens’ threaten the rule of law
~ What parents in Michigan – and everywhere – should know about secure gun storage after the Crumbley convictions
~ Oral nicotine pouches deliver lower levels of toxic substances than smoking – but that doesn’t mean they’re safe
~ Abortion bans are changing what it means to be young in America
~ The Hubble telescope has shifted into one-gyro mode after months of technical issues − an aerospace engineering expert explains
~ Modern surgery began with saws and iron hands – how amputation transformed the body in the Renaissance
~ Is Earth really getting too hot for people to survive? A scientist explains extreme heat and the role of climate change
~ Elder fraud has reached epidemic proportions – a geriatrician explains what older Americans need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter