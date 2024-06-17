‘It made me feel judged’: why it’s harder to get sexual healthcare if you practice consensual non-monogamy
By Ryan Scoats, Lecturer in Sociology, Birmingham City University
Christine Campbell, Associate Professor, Psychology, St Mary's University, Twickenham
Consensual non-monogamy is a surprisingly popular relationship style. Some research from North America suggests as many as one in 20 people may be in a polyamorous, swinging or open relationship – with one in five saying they’d like to try it.
Although multiple sexual partners potentially brings increased exposure to sexually transmitted infections, research has shown that consensually non-monogamous people are very good at practising safer sex.
They’re more likely to
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 17, 2024