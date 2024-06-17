Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘It made me feel judged’: why it’s harder to get sexual healthcare if you practice consensual non-monogamy

By Ryan Scoats, Lecturer in Sociology, Birmingham City University
Christine Campbell, Associate Professor, Psychology, St Mary's University, Twickenham
Consensual non-monogamy is a surprisingly popular relationship style. Some research from North America suggests as many as one in 20 people may be in a polyamorous, swinging or open relationship – with one in five saying they’d like to try it.

Although multiple sexual partners potentially brings increased exposure to sexually transmitted infections, research has shown that consensually non-monogamous people are very good at practising safer sex.

They’re more likely to


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sunday school – Monday through Friday: Oklahoma joins states with ‘release time’ laws letting K-12 kids leave school for religious lessons
~ 1789 or 1866 is not 2024: Why historians have a difficult task in guiding Supreme Court justices as they decide today’s legal issues
~ Modern-day outlaws, ‘sovereign citizens’ threaten the rule of law
~ What parents in Michigan – and everywhere – should know about secure gun storage after the Crumbley convictions
~ Oral nicotine pouches deliver lower levels of toxic substances than smoking – but that doesn’t mean they’re safe
~ Abortion bans are changing what it means to be young in America
~ The Hubble telescope has shifted into one-gyro mode after months of technical issues − an aerospace engineering expert explains
~ Modern surgery began with saws and iron hands – how amputation transformed the body in the Renaissance
~ Is Earth really getting too hot for people to survive? A scientist explains extreme heat and the role of climate change
~ Elder fraud has reached epidemic proportions – a geriatrician explains what older Americans need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter