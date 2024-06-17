Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mauritius’ next growth phase: a new plan is needed as the tax haven era fades

By Pritish Behuria, Senior Lecturer in Politics, Governance and Development, Global Development Institute, University of Manchester
Mauritians will head to the polls by November 2024 and politicians are considering the economic direction of the island country.

For the last two decades, the country’s economic growth has depended heavily on its offshore sector – the provision of financial services by banks to foreign firms.

As an isolated country located in the south-western Indian Ocean, Mauritius has linked itself to global financial sectors by easing the flow of capital into and out of its economy. It has signed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
