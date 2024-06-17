Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese discusses delicate issues with Chinese premier, including avoiding future military incidents

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese Premier Li Quang discussed Chinese foreign interference in Australia and the situation of Australian national Yang Hengjun, incarcerated in China for alleged spying.The Conversation


