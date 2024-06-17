Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alphonse Mucha and Art Nouveau: 100 years after its creation, his work is still a balm for a world in upheaval

By Will Visconti, Teaching staff, Art History, University of Sydney
A new exhibition at the Art Gallery of New South Wales shows the full breadth of Alphonse Mucha’s work and his commitment to the transformative power of art.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong: The political subtext behind the resignations of overseas non-permanent judges
~ Albanese discusses delicate issues with Chinese premier, including avoiding future military incidents
~ Sanctifying the profane: the Russian Orthodox Church at the front
~ Business basics: how do companies pay tax?
~ BBC Question Time: analysis of guests over nine years suggests an overuse of rightwing voices
~ Budget cuts to climate funding mean NZ may now struggle to meet its international obligations
~ ‘Some of us really wanted to smash imperialism’: Cher Tan honed her defiant creativity in Singapore’s DIY punk scene
~ ‘Nuclear energy won’t stop cows from burping’: Peter Dutton needs a plan that goes beyond the electricity sector
~ Charming ambassadors with big appetites and universal appeal: China’s long history of ‘panda diplomacy’
~ Dutton snatches preferred PM lead in Resolve poll as draft redistributions finished
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter