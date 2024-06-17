Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Business basics: how do companies pay tax?

By Toni Patricia Brackin, Professor of Accounting and Deputy Head of School - Business, University of Southern Queensland
If companies are “people” too in the eyes of the law - why are they taxed differently from the rest of us?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong: The political subtext behind the resignations of overseas non-permanent judges
~ Albanese discusses delicate issues with Chinese premier, including avoiding future military incidents
~ Sanctifying the profane: the Russian Orthodox Church at the front
~ Alphonse Mucha and Art Nouveau: 100 years after its creation, his work is still a balm for a world in upheaval
~ BBC Question Time: analysis of guests over nine years suggests an overuse of rightwing voices
~ Budget cuts to climate funding mean NZ may now struggle to meet its international obligations
~ ‘Some of us really wanted to smash imperialism’: Cher Tan honed her defiant creativity in Singapore’s DIY punk scene
~ ‘Nuclear energy won’t stop cows from burping’: Peter Dutton needs a plan that goes beyond the electricity sector
~ Charming ambassadors with big appetites and universal appeal: China’s long history of ‘panda diplomacy’
~ Dutton snatches preferred PM lead in Resolve poll as draft redistributions finished
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter