Australians say AI shouldn’t produce political news, but it’s OK for sport: new research
By Caroline Fisher, Associate Professor of Communication, University of Canberra
Kieran McGuinness, Postdoctoral Fellow, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Sora Park, Professor of Communication, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
A new study shows Australians are wary of news that is produced by AI – but they worry more about its involvement in certain kinds of news than others.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 16, 2024