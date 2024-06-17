Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do I poo in the morning? A gut expert explains

By Vincent Ho, Associate Professor and clinical academic gastroenterologist, Western Sydney University
No, you’re not imagining it. People really are more likely to poo in the morning, shortly after breakfast. Researchers have actually studied this.

But why mornings? What if you tend to poo later in the day? And is it worth training yourself to be a morning pooper?

To understand what makes us poo when we do, we need to consider a range of factors including our body clock, gut muscles and what we have for breakfast.

Here’s what the science says.

So morning poos are real?


In a UK…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Budget cuts to climate funding mean NZ may now struggle to meet its international obligations
~ ‘Some of us really wanted to smash imperialism’: Cher Tan honed her defiant creativity in Singapore’s DIY punk scene
~ ‘Nuclear energy won’t stop cows from burping’: Peter Dutton needs a plan that goes beyond the electricity sector
~ Charming ambassadors with big appetites and universal appeal: China’s long history of ‘panda diplomacy’
~ Dutton snatches preferred PM lead in Resolve poll as draft redistributions finished
~ Australians say AI shouldn’t produce political news, but it’s OK for sport: new research
~ AI is not a magic wand – it has built-in problems that are difficult to fix and can be dangerous
~ Global: Gender apartheid must be recognized as a crime under international law
~ Cambodia: Drop Charges Against Environmental Activists
~ Is your child experiencing ‘winter burnout’? Here’s what to look out for
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter