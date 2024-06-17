Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI is not a magic wand – it has built-in problems that are difficult to fix and can be dangerous

By Niusha Shafiabady, Associate Professor in Computational Intelligence, Charles Darwin University
By now, all of us have heard and read a lot about artificial intelligence (AI). You’ve likely used some of the countless AI tools that are becoming available. For some, AI feels like a magic wand that predicts the future.

But AI is not perfect. A supermarket meal planner in Aotearoa New Zealand gave customers poisonous recipes, a New York City chatbot…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Budget cuts to climate funding mean NZ may now struggle to meet its international obligations
~ ‘Some of us really wanted to smash imperialism’: Cher Tan honed her defiant creativity in Singapore’s DIY punk scene
~ ‘Nuclear energy won’t stop cows from burping’: Peter Dutton needs a plan that goes beyond the electricity sector
~ Charming ambassadors with big appetites and universal appeal: China’s long history of ‘panda diplomacy’
~ Dutton snatches preferred PM lead in Resolve poll as draft redistributions finished
~ Australians say AI shouldn’t produce political news, but it’s OK for sport: new research
~ Why do I poo in the morning? A gut expert explains
~ Global: Gender apartheid must be recognized as a crime under international law
~ Cambodia: Drop Charges Against Environmental Activists
~ Is your child experiencing ‘winter burnout’? Here’s what to look out for
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter