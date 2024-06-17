Tolerance.ca
Cambodia: Drop Charges Against Environmental Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Five Mother Nature activists, from left to right Ly Chandaravuth, Thun Ratha, Yim Leanghy, Phuon Keoraksmey, and Long Kunthea, recording a podcast outside the court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, June 11, 2024. © 2024 Private (Bangkok) – The Cambodian authorities are trying 10 environmental activists on politically motivated charges to muzzle criticism of governmental policies, Human Rights Watch said today.The trial in Phnom Penh of the members of Mother Nature, an award-winning, youth-led Cambodian environmental group, is expected to conclude on June 17, 2024, after…


