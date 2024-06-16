Why don’t people disclose STIs to a sexual partner? Stigma has a lot to do with it
By Alexandra James, Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University
Jennifer Power, Associate Professor and Principal Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University
A recent study found only around half of people disclosed or felt they should disclose an STI to a partner before having sex.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 16, 2024