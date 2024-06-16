Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Modern human DNA contains bits from all over the Neanderthal genome – except the Y chromosome. What happened?

By Jenny Graves, Distinguished Professor of Genetics and Vice Chancellor's Fellow, La Trobe University
Neanderthals, the closest cousins of modern humans, lived in parts of Europe and Asia until their extinction some 30,000 years ago.

Genetic studies are revealing ever more about the links between modern humans and these long-gone relatives – most recently that a rush of interbreeding between our species occurred in a relatively short burst of time around 47,000 years ago. But one mystery still remains.

The Homo sapiens genome today contains…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is your child experiencing ‘winter burnout’? Here’s what to look out for
~ Why don’t people disclose STIs to a sexual partner? Stigma has a lot to do with it
~ Marine CO₂ removal technologies could depend on the appetite of the ocean’s tiniest animals
~ ‘If the land is sick, so are we’: Australian First Nations spirituality explained
~ Anthony Albanese to raise differences while stressing positives in talks with Chinese premier
~ World’s oldest termite mounds discovered in South Africa – and they’ve been storing precious carbon for thousands of years
~ Ghana’s economic crisis was caused by government borrowing - the central bank did the best it could: economist
~ How to avoid being hacked: start by upping your password game – ‘12345’ doesn’t cut it
~ Public service reflections: Why the role of civil servants must evolve to ensure public trust
~ Too soon? Titan or Titanic, people always make weird jokes about rich people’s tragedies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter