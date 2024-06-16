Marine CO₂ removal technologies could depend on the appetite of the ocean’s tiniest animals
By Tyler Rohr, Lecturer in Southern Ocean Biogeochemical Modelling, IMAS, University of Tasmania
Ali Mashayek, Professor, University of Cambridge
Sophie Meyjes, PhD Candidate, University of Cambridge
Taking more carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere by stashing it in the ocean seems like a good idea, but it could backfire if tiny marine animals called zooplankton get extra hungry.
