Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Marine CO₂ removal technologies could depend on the appetite of the ocean’s tiniest animals

By Tyler Rohr, Lecturer in Southern Ocean Biogeochemical Modelling, IMAS, University of Tasmania
Ali Mashayek, Professor, University of Cambridge
Sophie Meyjes, PhD Candidate, University of Cambridge
Taking more carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere by stashing it in the ocean seems like a good idea, but it could backfire if tiny marine animals called zooplankton get extra hungry.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is your child experiencing ‘winter burnout’? Here’s what to look out for
~ Why don’t people disclose STIs to a sexual partner? Stigma has a lot to do with it
~ Modern human DNA contains bits from all over the Neanderthal genome – except the Y chromosome. What happened?
~ ‘If the land is sick, so are we’: Australian First Nations spirituality explained
~ Anthony Albanese to raise differences while stressing positives in talks with Chinese premier
~ World’s oldest termite mounds discovered in South Africa – and they’ve been storing precious carbon for thousands of years
~ Ghana’s economic crisis was caused by government borrowing - the central bank did the best it could: economist
~ How to avoid being hacked: start by upping your password game – ‘12345’ doesn’t cut it
~ Public service reflections: Why the role of civil servants must evolve to ensure public trust
~ Too soon? Titan or Titanic, people always make weird jokes about rich people’s tragedies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter