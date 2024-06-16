Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘If the land is sick, so are we’: Australian First Nations spirituality explained

By Joshua Waters, Senior Research Fellow, Indigenous Knowledges, Deakin University
At this moment of eco-anxiety, First Nations spiritualities, with their emphasis on balance and responsibility, may help us better live in harmony with all things.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is your child experiencing ‘winter burnout’? Here’s what to look out for
~ Why don’t people disclose STIs to a sexual partner? Stigma has a lot to do with it
~ Modern human DNA contains bits from all over the Neanderthal genome – except the Y chromosome. What happened?
~ Marine CO₂ removal technologies could depend on the appetite of the ocean’s tiniest animals
~ Anthony Albanese to raise differences while stressing positives in talks with Chinese premier
~ World’s oldest termite mounds discovered in South Africa – and they’ve been storing precious carbon for thousands of years
~ Ghana’s economic crisis was caused by government borrowing - the central bank did the best it could: economist
~ How to avoid being hacked: start by upping your password game – ‘12345’ doesn’t cut it
~ Public service reflections: Why the role of civil servants must evolve to ensure public trust
~ Too soon? Titan or Titanic, people always make weird jokes about rich people’s tragedies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter