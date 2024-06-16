Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Public service reflections: Why the role of civil servants must evolve to ensure public trust

By Brendan Boyd, Assistant Professor, Department of Anthropology, Economics and Political Science, MacEwan University
New research suggests Canada’s public servant of the future must build relationships, communicate complex and controversial ideas and manage conflict more than ever before.The Conversation


