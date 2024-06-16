Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Too soon? Titan or Titanic, people always make weird jokes about rich people’s tragedies

By Cate Cleo Alexander, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Information, University of Toronto
Humour plays a role in our collective memory of historical events, especially disasters. Public reactions to the Titan’s implosion were reminiscent of comments that followed the sinking of the Titanic.The Conversation


The Conversation
