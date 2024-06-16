Brain injury after overdose is a hidden epidemic: Recognizing and treating the survivors of the toxic drug crisis
By Mauricio A. Garcia-Barrera, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of Victoria
Cole J. Kennedy, PhD Student, Department of Psychology, University of Victoria
The toxic drug crisis is not only about fatalities. A much larger number of people survive overdoses, and are left with brain injuries. A national strategy to support and treat them is crucial.
- Sunday, June 16, 2024