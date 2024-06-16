Tolerance.ca
Deadly border technologies are increasingly employed to violently deter migration

By Petra Molnar, Associate Director, Refugee Law Lab, York University, Canada
In late May 2024, I travelled to the United States-Mexico border to study the smart-wall addition to the border structure. I was accompanied by Arizona-based journalist and friend, Todd Miller, and we studied the wall as Customs and Border Protection trucks rumbled by and drones scanned the sky.

We also watched as a young man scaled the rusty border wall and jumped down, right underneath a surveillance tower. With a quick look over his shoulder, he sprinted into a quiet neighbourhood in Nogales, Ariz., and disappeared.


