Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From playground to boardrooms: How childhood and adolescence shape future leaders

By Nick Turner, Professor of Organizational Behaviour and Future Fund Chair in Leadership, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Julian Barling, Distinguished Professor and Borden Chair of Leadership, Smith School of Business, Queen's University, Ontario
Shani Pupco, PhD Candidate, Smith School of Business, Queen's University, Ontario
Steve Granger, Assistant Professor, John Molson School of Business, Concordia University
While many view the path to leadership as a journey that begins later in life, new research suggests childhood and adolescence play keys roles in how it develops.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Anthony Albanese to raise differences while stressing positives in talks with Chinese premier
~ World’s oldest termite mounds discovered in South Africa – and they’ve been storing precious carbon for thousands of years
~ Ghana’s economic crisis was caused by government borrowing - the central bank did the best it could: economist
~ How to avoid being hacked: start by upping your password game – ‘12345’ doesn’t cut it
~ Public service reflections: Why the role of civil servants must evolve to ensure public trust
~ Too soon? Titan or Titanic, people always make weird jokes about rich people’s tragedies
~ Brain injury after overdose is a hidden epidemic: Recognizing and treating the survivors of the toxic drug crisis
~ The St. Anne’s fire in Toronto highlights the significance of space for cities and communities
~ Deadly border technologies are increasingly employed to violently deter migration
~ Africa: Accelerate Free Education for All
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter