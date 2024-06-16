Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa: Accelerate Free Education for All

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Girls walk out of the main entrance of a public school in Nacala, Mozambique, July 4, 2018. © 2018 Gianluigi Guercia/APF via Getty Images (Abuja) – African governments should accelerate plans to guarantee free quality education from preschool through secondary education before 2030, Human Rights Watch said today on the African Union (AU)’s Day of the African Child, June 16, 2024.Africa is the region with the world’s highest out-of-school population. In 2021, 98 million children and older adolescents of primary and secondary school age were out of school.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
