Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe’s far-right wants to win over unhappy farmers

By Markus Holdo, Associate senior lecturer, Lund University
A few days before the recent European parliamentary elections, an event took place that hardly made it into the news anywhere: a dozen tractors, escorted by police, rolled into Brussels, honked their horns outside the EU parliament, and drove away.

Tractors in Brussels are nothing new. Over the last year, we have gotten used to images of farmers protesting against environmental policies by disrupting traffic and burning tyres on the side of busy roads. But this protest was different.

The few newspapers that reported the protest described…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
