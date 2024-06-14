Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will we really die from minor scratches in the future? – Q&A with antibiotic resistance expert

By James P. O'Gara, Professor of Microbiology, University of Galway
There are more antibiotics being developed today than there were a few years ago, but the antibiotic-resistance problem remains critical.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Genocide prevention adviser warns of global threat posed by hate speech
~ Europe’s far-right wants to be the farmers’ choice
~ Apple insists its ChatGPT tie-up will protect users’ privacy: here are the questions it must answer first
~ Khorasan: why many Afghanistan citizens are pushing back against the term’s association with terrorism
~ What Frederick Douglass learned from an Irish antislavery activist: ‘Agitate, agitate, agitate’
~ Egypt: Release protesters and activists detained over Palestine solidarity
~ Angola Becomes First Country to Join African Criminal Court
~ Global efforts to end female genital mutilation undermined by ‘vacation cutting’
~ School interventions offer best shot at reducing youth violence
~ Americans used to unite over tragic events − and now are divided by them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter