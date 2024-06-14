Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Release protesters and activists detained over Palestine solidarity

By Amnesty International
The Egyptian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release all those arbitrarily detained solely for independent activism in solidarity with Palestine or criticism of the Egyptian government’s closure of the Rafah crossing, and investigate complaints of sexual assault and other abuses in police custody against some detainees, Amnesty International said today. Over the past seven months, […] The post Egypt: Release protesters and activists detained over Palestine solidarity    appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Genocide prevention adviser warns of global threat posed by hate speech
~ Will we really die from minor scratches in the future? – Q&A with antibiotic resistance expert
~ Europe’s far-right wants to be the farmers’ choice
~ Apple insists its ChatGPT tie-up will protect users’ privacy: here are the questions it must answer first
~ Khorasan: why many Afghanistan citizens are pushing back against the term’s association with terrorism
~ What Frederick Douglass learned from an Irish antislavery activist: ‘Agitate, agitate, agitate’
~ Angola Becomes First Country to Join African Criminal Court
~ Global efforts to end female genital mutilation undermined by ‘vacation cutting’
~ School interventions offer best shot at reducing youth violence
~ Americans used to unite over tragic events − and now are divided by them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter