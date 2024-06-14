Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Angola Becomes First Country to Join African Criminal Court

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image 17th Ordinary African Union Summit in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, July 2, 2011. © 2011 Government of Equatorial Guinea Angola has officially become the first African Union member state to ratify the statute of the African Court of Justice and Human Rights, known as the Malabo Protocol. Fourteen other AU countries still need to ratify the statute before it enters into force.The Malabo Protocol aims to add criminal jurisdiction over certain international crimes to the mandate of the yet-to-be-established court. The proposed court would also deal with interstate complaints…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
