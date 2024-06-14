Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

School interventions offer best shot at reducing youth violence

By Laura Voith, Associate Professor of Applied Social Sciences, Case Western Reserve University
Kids most likely to wind up in the ER due to violence often have common early childhood experiences. Can schools use this information to prevent future injuries?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global efforts to end female genital mutilation undermined by ‘vacation cutting’
~ Americans used to unite over tragic events − and now are divided by them
~ Quantum computers are like kaleidoscopes − why unusual metaphors help illustrate science and technology
~ Poop has been an easy target for microbiome research, but voyages into the small intestine shed new light on ways to improve gut health
~ Has Reform really overtaken the Tories in the polls? And does that mean it could beat them on July 4?
~ Research nation: Birmingham hosts BISA 2024
~ There’s frustratingly little discussion of our music and nighttime industries in this election
~ UK election: how the parties differ on their approach to the NHS
~ The Lib Dems want to tax the banks more – is this a good idea?
~ Why don’t the Conservatives want to talk about arts and culture?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter