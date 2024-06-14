Tolerance.ca
Quantum computers are like kaleidoscopes − why unusual metaphors help illustrate science and technology

By Sorin Adam Matei, Associate Dean for Research, Purdue University
Quantum computing is like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates: You never know what you’re gonna get. Quantum phenomena – the behavior of matter and energy at the atomic and subatomic levels – are not definite, one thing or another. They are opaque clouds of possibility or, more precisely, probabilities. When someone observes a quantum system, it loses its quantum-ness and “collapses” into a definite state.

Quantum phenomena are mysterious and often counterintuitive.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
