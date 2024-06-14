Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Oday: ‘Over 600 people drowned in the Pylos shipwreck, including my brother. They are not numbers. They are people.’

By Amnesty International
The post Oday: ‘Over 600 people drowned in the Pylos shipwreck, including my brother. They are not numbers. They are people.’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global efforts to end female genital mutilation undermined by ‘vacation cutting’
~ School interventions offer best shot at reducing youth violence
~ Americans used to unite over tragic events − and now are divided by them
~ Quantum computers are like kaleidoscopes − why unusual metaphors help illustrate science and technology
~ Poop has been an easy target for microbiome research, but voyages into the small intestine shed new light on ways to improve gut health
~ Has Reform really overtaken the Tories in the polls? And does that mean it could beat them on July 4?
~ Research nation: Birmingham hosts BISA 2024
~ There’s frustratingly little discussion of our music and nighttime industries in this election
~ UK election: how the parties differ on their approach to the NHS
~ The Lib Dems want to tax the banks more – is this a good idea?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter