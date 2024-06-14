Tolerance.ca
Rwanda: Respect Rights During Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An electoral poster for Rwandan President Paul Kagame during the last days of campaigning on July 29, 2017, in Kigali, Rwanda. © 2017 Marco Longari/AFP (Nairobi) – The authorities in Rwanda have cracked down on the opposition, media, and civil society ahead of general elections scheduled for July 15, 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should ensure that all Rwandans are able to freely express their views and exercise their vote fairly and peacefully and release people arbitrarily detained, including on politically motivated grounds.Fourteen…


© Human Rights Watch -
