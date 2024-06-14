Research: switching salt could prevent thousands of deaths from heart attack and stroke in Indonesia
By Leopold Aminde, NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow, Griffith University
Febi Dwirahmadi, Lecturer in Global Health, Griffith University
Lennert Veerman, Professor of Public Health, Griffith University
Wahyu Pudji Nugraheni, Peneliti Senior, National Institute of Health Research and Development (NIHRD), Ministry of Health Indonesia
A simple switch from regular salt to salt substitute alternatives will help reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and kidney disease. It would also provide much-needed health expenditure savings.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, June 14, 2024