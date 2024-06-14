Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What will Labour actually do in government? Manifesto clues point to a surprisingly radical agenda

By Despina Alexiadou, Reader at the School of Government and Public Policy, University of Strathclyde
Comparing Keir Starmer’s 2024 election manifesto with Tony Blair’s 1997 document is a helpful way to understand why the vision is grander than is being portrayed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wild horses return to their historic natural habitat in Kazakhstan
~ Minority journalists are under threat in South Asia
~ Research: switching salt could prevent thousands of deaths from heart attack and stroke in Indonesia
~ European populists back Putin as they roll out their anti-Ukraine positions
~ Generative AI at school, work and the hospital – the risks and rewards laid bare
~ Ed Davey’s celebration of fatherhood is unusual in politics – we are all better off when men do more of the caring
~ The Boys return and Inside Out 2 dazzles – what to watch and read this week
~ Body organs aren’t always where they are supposed to be
~ National Gallery at 200: in praise of Artemisia Gentileschi’s Self Portrait as Saint Catherine of Alexandria
~ Euro 2024: why the three Nations League qualifiers deserve their place among the 24 teams
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter