Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Body organs aren’t always where they are supposed to be

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
Organs in the body tend to be in a set order and position. This is useful when it comes to diagnosing certain conditions. Anyone with appendicitis or gallstones, for example, will tell you exactly where the agonising pain is. Sometimes, though, organs end up in the “wrong” place.

Developmentally, one of the largest single organ abnormalities is dextrocardia where the heart, instead of being slightly over to the left (known as levocardia),…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
