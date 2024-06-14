Euro 2024: why the three Nations League qualifiers deserve their place among the 24 teams
By Nicolas Scelles, Reader in the Department of People and Performance, Manchester Metropolitan University
Aurélien François, Maître de conférences en management du sport, Université de Rouen Normandie
Maurizio Valenti, Senior Lecturer in Sport Management, Manchester Metropolitan University
Poland, Ukraine and Georgia have all qualified via UEFA’s Nations League. But is this fair to the teams who failed to qualify via the traditional knock-out route?
