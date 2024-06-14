Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Labour and the Conservatives think they can improve the country without raising taxes – and why it’s a gamble

By Shampa Roy-Mukherjee, Vice Dean and Associate Professor in Economics, University of East London
Both the Conservatives and Labour have made the same pre-election promise not to increase taxes on working people. They’ve also made many other promises to improve the NHS, crack down on illegal immigration, build more houses and many other things. So how do they think they can do these things without raising taxes?

The short answer is that they are gambling on being able to grow the economy so they have more money to pay for new things. But that’s easier said than done.

The two main parties have pledged not to raise the rates of the biggest three sources of tax: income…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
