From glowing corals to vomiting shrimp, animals have used bioluminescence to communicate for millions of years – here’s what scientists still don’t know about it

By Danielle DeLeo, Postdoctoral Associate in Biological Sciences, Florida International University
Andrea Quattrini, Research Zoologist and Curator of Corals, Smithsonian Institution
Dozens of animals, some on land but many in the ocean, can produce light within their bodies through chemical reactions. Scientists are still trying to understand when and why this trait developed.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
