Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe’s new dinosaur discovery: inside the find

By Paul Barrett, Individual Merit Researcher, Natural History Museum
Jonah Choiniere, Professor of Dinosaur Paleontology, University of the Witwatersrand
Kimberley E.J. Chapelle, Assistant Professor, University of the Witwatersrand
Lara Sciscio, Researcher and curator, Jurassica Museum
Michel Zondo, Curator of Palaeontology, Natural History Museum of Zimbabwe, Palaeontology student, University of the Witwatersrand
Visitors to Lake Kariba – the world’s largest man-made lake, along the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe – come to enjoy the abundant wildlife, fine fishing or spectacular scenery. However, in 2017, our crew of palaeontologists came to Zimbabwe to hunt game of a different kind: dinosaurs.

Many of our discoveries are still under study, but the team has just announced its first new dinosaur, dubbed Musankwa sanyatiensis.

At first sight, it’s unremarkable – just a few bones from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
