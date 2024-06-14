Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

MENA governments must establish universal social protection systems for all

By Amnesty International
Governments across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) should work to develop, expand and fund universal social protection systems that guarantee the right to social security for all, Amnesty International said today, announcing it has signed the joint Declaration on Building Universal Social Protection in the Arab Region. Across the MENA region, people are […] The post MENA governments must establish universal social protection systems for all appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Zimbabwe’s new dinosaur discovery: inside the find
~ Pylos Shipwreck Survivors Still Waiting for Answers
~ Don’t feel bad about bingeing TV. Humans have binged stories for thousands of years
~ Why are Europeans – including the young – being pushed to the far right?
~ We dated a sacred Aboriginal women’s site used for birthing ceremonies and discovered 7,000 years of tool making
~ What happens when you give a low-income family $26,000 in their child’s first year? We think we’ve found out
~ Results are looking promising for a combined COVID and flu vaccine. Here’s how it could benefit public health
~ China: ‘Malicious’ conviction of #MeToo and labour activists shows Beijing’s growing fear of dissent
~ Kyrgyzstan: Politically motivated charges in “Kempir-Abad case” must be dropped and those on trial immediately released
~ Greece: One year on from the Pylos shipwreck, the Coast Guard’s role must be investigated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter