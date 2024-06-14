Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pylos Shipwreck Survivors Still Waiting for Answers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hamza’s three childhood friends from Pakistan who were on the boat that sank off Pylos, Greece, on June 14, 2023. They have been missing ever since © On June 14, 2023, an overcrowded, unseaworthy boat capsized off the coast of Pylos, Greece. Only 104 of the estimated 750 passengers survived. A year later, despite many independent reports and investigations revealing the failings of Greek authorities, the nightmare for survivors continues.I recently spoke to Hamza, a 25-year-old survivor from Pakistan who first shared his story with me a few weeks after the shipwreck.…


