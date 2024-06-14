Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We dated a sacred Aboriginal women’s site used for birthing ceremonies and discovered 7,000 years of tool making

By Irina Ponomareva, Adjunct Research Fellow in Griffith Center for Social and Cultural Research (GCSCR), Griffith University
Colin McLennan, Jangga Elder, Indigenous Knowledge
Marie Wallace, Jangga Elder, Indigenous Knowledge
Our research at the site – which was traditionally restricted to women – has also uncovered tools previously only associated with male crafters.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Don’t feel bad about bingeing TV. Humans have binged stories for thousands of years
~ Why are Europeans – including the young – being pushed to the far right?
~ What happens when you give a low-income family $26,000 in their child’s first year? We think we’ve found out
~ Results are looking promising for a combined COVID and flu vaccine. Here’s how it could benefit public health
~ China: ‘Malicious’ conviction of #MeToo and labour activists shows Beijing’s growing fear of dissent
~ Kyrgyzstan: Politically motivated charges in “Kempir-Abad case” must be dropped and those on trial immediately released
~ Ending native forest logging would help Australia’s climate goals much more than planting trees
~ Suicide threats are a weapon of family violence. How can police balance mental health needs with protecting victims?
~ Melissa Caddick mystery shows we need more research of a rare kind – marine forensics
~ Supreme Court unanimously concludes that anti-abortion groups have no standing to challenge access to mifepristone – but the drug likely faces more court challenges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter