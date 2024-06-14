What happens when you give a low-income family $26,000 in their child’s first year? We think we’ve found out
By Sharon Goldfeld, Director, Center for Community Child Health Royal Children's Hospital; Professor, Department of Paediatrics, University of Melbourne; Theme Director Population Health, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Elodie O'Connor, Research Officer, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Sarah Gray, Senior Research Officer, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Four years on, the children of families given $26,000 seem to be healthier, better educated and better adjusted. Their parents feel better off as well.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, June 14, 2024