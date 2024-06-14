Results are looking promising for a combined COVID and flu vaccine. Here’s how it could benefit public health
By Jaya Dantas, Deputy Chair, Academic Board; Dean International, Faculty of Health Sciences, and Professor of International Health, Curtin University
Earlier this week, Moderna announced positive results for its phase 3 clinical trial of a combined vaccine against COVID and influenza.
So what exactly did the trial find? And what sort of impact would a two-in-one COVID and flu vaccine have on public health? Let’s take a look.
Combination vaccines are already used for other diseases
Combination vaccines have…
