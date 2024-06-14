Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: ‘Malicious’ conviction of #MeToo and labour activists shows Beijing’s growing fear of dissent

By Amnesty International
Responding to the sentencing of Chinese #MeToo activist Sophia Huang Xueqin to five years in prison and labour activist Wang Jianbing to three years and six months in prison, both for “inciting subversion of state power”, Amnesty International’s China Director Sarah Brooks said: “Tomorrow marks exactly one thousand days since Sophia Huang Xueqin and Wang […] The post China: ‘Malicious’ conviction of #MeToo and labour activists shows Beijing’s growing fear of dissent appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
