Supreme Court unanimously concludes that anti-abortion groups have no standing to challenge access to mifepristone – but the drug likely faces more court challenges
By Naomi Cahn, Professor of Law, University of Virginia
Sonia Suter, Professor of Law, George Washington University
The SCOTUS opinion did not take on the substance of the plaintiffs’ claims against mifepristone, and the abortion pill is already facing other challenges.
- Thursday, June 13, 2024