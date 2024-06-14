Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Queensland government splashes the cash around – but it’s unlikely to save it in the October election

By Paul Williams, Associate Professor, Griffith University, Griffith University
Despite offering billions in health and cost-of-living measures, the Queensland Labor government appears headed for defeat in the October state election.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
